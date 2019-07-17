Seven kids taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bolangir school

Bolangir: As many as seven students of a government-run high school in Bangomunda block of Bolangir district were ill after consuming mid-day meal served to them on Wednesday.

Sources said the school children were served rice and egg curry in the afternoon. However, after a few minutes, some students complained of uneasiness followed by headache. Following this, seven children were admitted immediately to Sinedhkela hospital.

According to sources, among 187 students in the school, 160 ate the mid-day meal today. The ill-taken school kids – Akash Sahoo (12), Kabiraj Sahoo(12), Manoj Bag(12), Saroj Behera(12), Kautuk Putel (12), Manoj Putel (12), Nilu Sahoo (12) – have been admitted to the hospital.

On being asked, Dr Khuntia of Sinedhkela hospital said, “Preliminary treatment has been administered to the ill-taken children and they are out of danger now.”