Seven injured in clash among two Ganjam villages, Sec 144 imposed

Ganjam: As many as seven were injured in a group clash that broke out among locals of two villages in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the violence erupted between the villagers of Rameyapatna and Chandanbada following an altercation. Reportedly, the verbal duel began over disputes regarding fishing at Bahuda River mouth. However, the past enmity and the differences brewed and turned into violence as the villagers resorted to attacking each other physically.

Seven persons sustained critical injuries during the clash. Two persons including a woman have been admitted to MKCG hospital.

On being informed, Golanthara police along with Sonepur Marine police reached the spot. Meanwhile, one platoon of the police force has been deployed in both the villages in order to avoid further untoward situation.

As palpable tension prevailed in the villages, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was imposed to avert incident of violence here, sources added.