Seven hurt after wall collapses in Dhenkanal; locals resort to vandalism, road blockade

Dhenkanal: At least seven persons including five children sustained injuries after a wall of a house collapsed during an expansion work of National Highway-53 near Badasuanla village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district today.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when an excavator was engaged in razing houses for expansion of the NH. Following this, five children and two women sustained injuries after the wall caved in and fell on them.

Reportedly, all seven persons were inside the house when the wall collapsed. They were immediately rescued and admitted to the Dhenkanal DHH for treatment.

Tension prevailed at the spot after the mishap. The irate locals also torched the excavating machine which was engaged in the road construction road.

Irate locals also blocked the highway and vandalised police vehicles. Senior police and district administration officials have reached the spot to pacify the violent mob, sources added.

1 of 2,496