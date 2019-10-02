Seven dance bars in Bhubaneswar to produce fire safety certificates for reopening

Bhubaneswar: As the State Police DG (Fire Services) BK Sharma cancelled fire safety NOCs to dance bars, the Fire Services department today issued notices to seven dance bars in Bhubaneswar to produce fire safety certificates.

“At least seven dance bars in Bhubaneswar will have to produce fire safety certificates. After conducting a fire audit of the bars, they will get approval by the state Fire Services department. Then the dance bars will get approval to resume dance shows, with certain conditions”, said DG (Fire Services) BK Sharma.

Notably, the Excise Commissioner on Monday granted permission to seven dance bars to operate in Bhubaneswar subjected to certain conditions as per the guidelines under Excise Act 44 (5).

Now the dance bars in Bhubaneswar have to wait for some more time to reopen.