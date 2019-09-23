Seven dance bars allowed to reopen in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Excise Commissioner on Monday granted permission to seven dance bars to operate in Bhubaneswar subjected to certain conditions as per the guidelines under Excise Act 44 (5).

As per reports, a total of 18 conditions has been imposed by the Excise department that must be followed strictly, failing which stringent actions will be taken against the bar owner and staff.

Among other rules, girls below 21 years are barred from performing dance in the bars. The entire bar must be under CCTV surveillance and the performers must bear valid identity proof. Besides, the customers should maintain a distance of 4-metre from the ladies performing dance in the bar, informed sources.

The Excise Commissioner gave a green signal to the seven dance bars after receiving the nod from Odisha High Court in this regard.