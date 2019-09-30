Seven bogies of a coal-laden train derail near Bhadrak’s Jijharpur

Bhadrak: At least seven bogies of a coal-laden goods train today derailed in near Jijharpur under Tihidi Police limits in Bhadrak district.

However, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am on Monday when it was heading towards Dhamra. Sources said that while 6 bogies wagons of the goods train tilted on the down line, one more completely overturned.

Railway services on the route were reportedly disrupted following the accident.

On being informed, Railway officials and concerned authorities reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident occurred due to the compressed railway tracks that were partially damaged due to the rain, sources said.