Seva Express Train to run between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town from Oct 15

By pragativadinewsservice
Seva Express
Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that a train named Seva Express will start running between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town on a daily basis from October 15.

According to the East Coast Railway, the 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express will depart from Bhubaneswar at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh Town at 8.45 pm.

Similarly, 18424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express will leave Nayagarh Town at 6.30 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Road stations between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town.

