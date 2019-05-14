Series loot in Khurda village

Khurda: Unidentified miscreants went on a looting spree at Asarala village in Khuda district late on Monday night taking away cash and valuables from five houses.

According to sources, the burglars entered the houses late last night while everyone in the area was asleep. The matter came to fore after locals spotted their rooms ransacked this morning and informed the police.

On being intimated, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

While the exact amount of money and valuables looted from the houses are yet to be estimated, a probe into the incident is underway, police sources said.