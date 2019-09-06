Series Loot In Aul Village: Nine arrested, cash & gold ornaments seized

Aul: Nine persons, who were involved in armed loot from two houses at Bharatpur village under Aul police limits, were arrested by the Aul police today.

Notably, on the night of August 29, armed miscreants barged into the house of one Hadibandahu Sahoo, and made away with Rs 50000 and gold valuables after attacking the family with sharp weapons. Three members of Hadibandhu’s family sustained critical injuries in the attack. On the same night, the gang also entered the house of Alekh Sahoo and stole Rs 35000 and gold ornaments worth lakhs.

The series loot from the houses and attack on the family triggered resentment among the locals who staged a protest by blocking the Cuttack-Chandbali highway the next day alleging police inaction. Following assurance the district Collector, the road blockade was lifted.

Based on the complaints lodged by the victims and brewing resentment among locals, Aul police registered two separate cases (154/19 & 155/19) in this regard. A scientific team along with a dog squad then collected evidence from the crime scene and zeroed in on nine members the looters’ gang at Maasani Kela Basti under Aul PS limits today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sajan Das, Rajan Das, Sanjay Das, Dipak Das, Munna Das, Ajay Das, Babu Das, Babuna Das and Diba Das. Police have recovered the gold ornaments buried under the houses of the accused persons. The cops also seized two motorcycles, Rs 42000 in cash, 150 grams of gold jewellery.

Later, the police also lifted a jeweller of Balichandrapur area, identified as Sanjay Sahoo, on charges of buying some amount of stolen gold ornaments from the accused persons.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed to have committed several loots in Aul, Pattamundai, Marsaghai in Kendrapara district and some places in Jajpur district, the police said.

The arrested persons were found to be involved in Aul PS case no-59/19, 84/19, and Pattamundai PS case no- 254/19, 255/19 and several other criminal cases. Other persons involved in the loot case are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, informed Aul-Pattamundai SDPO.

