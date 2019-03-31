Series ATM loots in Balasore: Police nabs four including kingpin

Balasore: In a major achievement, Balasore police today nabbed four persons including the kingpin of the four-member gang involved in series ATM loots in Balasore district since a couple of months.

The arrested persons were identified as Prashant Kumar Das (30), the kingpin, Ajay Kumar Mohanty alias Aju (26) of Kuruda village under Soro PS limits, Bhaskar Mallick alias Bhasia (45) of Khantapada PS limits, and Deepak Kumar Dubey (26) of Kiritpur village under Jafarabad PS limits in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, police have seized 15.97 lakhs, in cash, ATM cards of different banks, five mobile phones, one Bullet bike & one Hero bike without registration numbers, one Hero Extreme bike (OD O1Y 4581), a Mahindra Bolero (OD 33L 7355), one gas cutter and other incriminating items from them.

In a press meet held today at the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Balasore, SP B. Jugal Kishore briefed media persons on the series ATM loots in the district in the recent past.

According to reports, the robbers’ gang went on a looting spree in different parts of the district in the past months and made away with a huge amount of money from many ATM Kiosks here throwing an open challenge to the district police.

An eight-member police team led by Balasore SP B. Jugal Kishore including additional SP Tapan Kumar Pattanaik, SDPO (Sadar) Prabhas Kumar Pal, SDPO (Basta) Ranjit Prusty, Soro IIC Khyamasagar Panda, Nilagiri IIC Lalita Modi, Khandapara IIC Sriballabha Sahu, Singla IIC Subrat Behera busted the looters’ gang today.

The arrested persons were involved in looting two TATA IndiCash ATMs in Abhana Haat under Soro PS limits & Talapada under Khandapara PS limits, Pakhara Chowk ATM, and very recently Kandada Haat ATM under Singal PS limits besides three other ATM counters in the district, the police said in the presser.

Most interestingly, the car seized from the looters, belonging to kingpin Prashant, was engaged in Gopalpur Primary Health Centre. The gang used the car to loot ATM counters in night hours to avoid suspicion, informed SP Kishore.

Out of 27.14 lakh looted from six ATM counters in the recent past, Rs 15.97 lakh has been recovered from the arrested persons, the Balasore SP added.

It may be mentioned here that one of the accused Bhaskar Mallick has already served jail sentence in connection with a murder case. While another accused Ajay Ku Mohanty had developed an acquaintance with Deepak Dubey, while he was working in New Delhi.

The modus operandi of the four-member gang was to break into ATM counters; cut the money vending machines with the help of a gas cutter and decamp with the cash, the police further informed.