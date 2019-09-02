Serial bike thief arrested in Jharsuguda, four motorcycles recovered

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda Railway police arrested a man who had been involved in the lifting of motorcycles from the railway station here and forwarded him to court.

The accused has been identified as Praveen Kaleta of Rayadihi village in Sundargarh district.

According to reports, the railway police following allegations of motorcycle theft had initiated a probe and nabbed the accused on the based on reliable inputs and CCTV footages. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Four motorcycles were seized from the possession of the accused person. He was involved in several motorcycle lifting cases. In 2017, he was nabbed by Rengali police for motorcycle lifting, the police said.

“The accused has been sent to judicial custody and a case (102/19) has been registered against him. Further investigation is on to identify involvement of the other persons if any,” the police added.