Serena Williams cruises into US Open final

New York: Serena Williams has another shot at winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title after demolishing Elina Svitolina to reach the US Open final.

Williams turned in an increasingly impressive performance for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night, reaching her fourth final in the past six major tournaments.

Collecting a 24th major Saturday would tie the American with Margaret Court for tennis’ all-time lead, and the 37-year-old is hoping to get over the finish line after losing her last three grand slam finals — which had never previously happened in her storied three-decade career.

The six-time champion will face Canadian 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu in final in New York. Andreescu defeated Swiss Belinda Bencic 7-6, 7-5.