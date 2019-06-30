SER bags Govind Vallabh Pant Shield for best performance among zonal railways

Kolkata: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has bagged the prestigious “Govind Vallabh Pant Shield” for overall efficiency during the financial year 2018-19. This was announced by the Ministry of Railways on Sunday.

The National Railway Week Award Ceremony will be held at Mumbai on 7th July.

This apart, South Eastern Railway has also bagged the Signal & Telecommunication Engineering Shield and Civil Engineering Construction Shield.

The Govind Vallabh Pant Shield is awarded by Ministry of Railways to the best performing Zonal Railway.

Following this, P S Mishra, General Manager, South Eastern Railway has congratulated all the staff and officers of this Railway for their outstanding performance.