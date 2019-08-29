Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia to arrive Odisha on Sept 7

State at LargeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia
8

Bhubaneswar: The separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal, Jaga and Kalia will be discharged from AIIMS Delhi on September 6, informed Health Minister Naba Das on Thursday.

The health minister, talking to media persons, stated that Jaga and Kalia will be brought to Odisha through Rajdhani Express on September 7 after being discharged on September 6.

Related Posts

High alert in Gujarat ports after possible incursion by…

Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan…

RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

The duo after reaching Odisha will be admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26. A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.

The twins Jaga and Kalia were joined to their heads and were brought to the AIIMS on July 14 from Kandhamal. The health conditions of both have significantly improved and have been taken out of ventilator support,doctors said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

High alert in Gujarat ports after possible incursion by…

Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan…

RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

1 of 6,516