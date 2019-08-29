Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia to arrive Odisha on Sept 7

Bhubaneswar: The separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal, Jaga and Kalia will be discharged from AIIMS Delhi on September 6, informed Health Minister Naba Das on Thursday.

The health minister, talking to media persons, stated that Jaga and Kalia will be brought to Odisha through Rajdhani Express on September 7 after being discharged on September 6.

The duo after reaching Odisha will be admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26. A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.

The twins Jaga and Kalia were joined to their heads and were brought to the AIIMS on July 14 from Kandhamal. The health conditions of both have significantly improved and have been taken out of ventilator support,doctors said.