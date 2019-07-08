Sensex plunges as budget fails to address market concerns

New Delhi: The Sensex has plunged over 600 points as the Union Budget failed to address immediate market concerns relating to consumer sentiment.

According to reports the shares fell sharply on Monday after opening nearly 250 points lower. The BSE benchmark fell as much as 650 points to a low of 38,848 while the Nifty50 index plunged over 200 points to a low of 11,605.75.

The auto companies have been reporting declining sales for the last few months due to weak demand. Analysts don’t see this situation reversing soon. The market was expecting some sort of fiscal stimulus from the government.

Piyush Garg, chief investment officer at ICICI Securities said there is nothing in the budget that suggest that the economy will recover immediately. This budget cannot be described as a market-changing one, he opined.