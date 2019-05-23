Sensex, Nifty soar record highs as NDA win on cards

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty soared record highs as early trends hinted at NDA win. The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 800 points and Nifty at 200 on Thursday.

Traders report said investor sentiment was boosted by initial trends which indicated a win for the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

Market reports said the 30-share index surpassed over 2 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 39,901.59.

According to reports, the top Sensex gainers in morning trade include IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. They rallied up to 7 per cent.

The report further said Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma slipped up to 1.92 per cent. The foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 965.02 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 157.75 crore.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.