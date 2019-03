Sensex down by 54 points; ends at 36,671

Mumbai: Benchmark domestic stocks today closed with marginal losses snapping four sessions’ winning trend.

Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange lost 54 points to end at 36,671. Nifty at National Stock Exchange also slipped 23 points to settle at 11,035.

Both stocks fell around a quarter a per cent amid negative cues from global stocks.