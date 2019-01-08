Senior Men National Hockey Championship 2019 Day 2 Results

Chennai: The second day at the 9th Hockey India Senior National Hockey Championship 2019 (Men) B Division in Chennai, Tamil Nadu saw some strong performances in the Group Stage matches with Madhya Pradesh Hockey, Central Secretariat, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Jharkhand emerging victorious in their respective matches.

In Pool A match today, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Telangana Hockey 10-1. Ahmad (10′), Priyobata Talem (14′), Sahil Chourey (23′, 51′), Haider Ali (25′, 31′), Sourabh Pasine (30′), Himanshu Sanik (40′), Vivek Sagar Prasad (58′) and Akhtar Ali (60′) scored for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while Sampath Mylaram (55′) was the lone goal-scorer for Telangana Hockey.

Central Secretariat beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-0 in a closely fought Pool C match. Dharambir Yadav (7′) and Pardeep Mor (60′) scored in their victory. Meanwhile, Hockey Bihar lost to Hockey Maharashtra 0-10. Aniket Gurav (6′), Ajit Shinde (9′), Parmeshwar Pote (27′), Bhushan Dhere (28′, 32′, 35′, 51′), Taleb Shah (39′, 53′) and Pratap Shinde (45′) scored in Hockey Maharashtra’s big win.

In a Pool C match, Hockey Gujarat beat Hockey Mizoram 3-2 in a closely fought match. The evenly fought match saw Hockey Mizoram take a 1-0 lead in the first minute with Lalhlimpuia goal. In the 22nd minute Chintan Patel equalised for Hockey Gujarat while Vanroluaha’s penalty stroke helped Hockey Mizoram take 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute. However, two consecutive goals by Hockey Gujarat in the 51st and 57th minute through Ajay Thakor and Chintan Patel respectively sealed the match points.

Hockey Jharkhand beat Manipur Hockey 2-0 in a Pool B match. Anurud Bhengra (13′) and Masidas Mundu (40′) scored for the winning team. In a closely fought Pool D match, Bengaluru Hockey Association drew with Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-3. Veerannagouda (15′), Kusha Gowda (52′) and C Abilash Stalin (53′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association while Nihal Ansari (37′), Junaid Ahmed (47′) and Kartik Yadav (60′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey.