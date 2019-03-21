Senior Leader Damodar Rout’s Wife Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader Damodar Rout’s wife Snehalata Mohapatra passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday following prolonged illness.

She was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar for a long time. Later, she was shifted to Care Hospital, where she breathed her last at the age of 72.

Snehalata is survived by her husband Damodar Rout, son Sambit Routray and daughter Preetinanda Routray.

Last week, the expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout had joined the BJP. Yesterday, he was appointed as the convener of State BJP Campaign Committee.

