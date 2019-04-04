Senior leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai quits Congress, likely to join BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the general election 2019, senior leader and party spokesperson Bibhu Prasad Tarai, on Wednesday quit from the primary membership of Congress.

The senior leader tendered his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik last evening.

Tarai resigned from the party expressing displeasure over “ticket distribution”.

While Tarai wanted to be fielded from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat, the party fielded him from Tirtol Assembly segment, sources said.

Reliable sources said that Tarai is likely to join the BJP and contest from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, Tarai had won the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat on a CPI ticket backed by BJD in 2009. He was later expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities following which he had joined the Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections.