Senior leader Ashok Panigrahi resigns from BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Bijepur by-poll, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Panigrahi has reportedly resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday.

In his letter to state president, Panigrahi has alleged negligence by the party towards him.

Panigrahi, who had defected from the BJD in 2018 and lost the Bijepur by-poll that year to Rita Sahu of Odisha’s ruling party, alleged that he is not being informed about or being involved in party activities in the Assembly segment.

The by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency will be held on October 21. The counting of votes will be held on October 24.

The by-poll was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who won from both Bijepur and Hinjili Assembly Constituencies, vacated the Bijepur seat.

