Senior lawyer Ashok Parija is new Advocate General of Odisha

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Ashok Parija new Advocate General
69

Bhubaneswar: Senior lawyer of Orissa High Court Ashok Parija was on Monday appointed as the Advocate General (AG) of Odisha.

Parija, former Chairman of the Bar Council of India, succeeded Surya Prasad Mishra who was appointed to the top law officer’s post in 2014.

Related Posts

Designers’ Garment Cell inaugurated at Boyanika

Odisha govt signs pact for Sustainable Urban Development

Naveen approves 70 new posts in VIMSAR, SCB nursing colleges

Born in 1961, Parija was enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Orissa at the age of 23. He started his practice under Bijoy K Mahanti, former Advocate- General of Orissa.

Parija was designated as a senior advocate in 2003 and elected as a member to the State Bar Council in March 2008. The same year in August, he became member of Bar Council of India. He is the son of Late Narottam Prasad Parija and Sashi Prava Parija.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.