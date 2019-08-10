Senior Journalist Birupakshya Tripathy receives Odisha Journalism Award

Bhubaneswar: Senior journalist and Executive Editor of leading Odia daily Pragativadi, Birupakshya Tripathy was honoured with the prestigious Odisha Journalism Award 2019 on Saturday.

Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash presented the best journalist award to Tripathy for his contributions in the field of Odia journalism at an award ceremony organised by Pallibani Mission at Constitution Speaker Hall in New Delhi today.

Tripathy is among the seven journalists and media houses from Odisha who received the awards on the occasion. The other awardees are Ardhendu Das (Editor in News7), Arabinda Das (News Editor, Sambad), Dhirendra Narayan Mishra (News Editor, Prameya), Sandeep Sahu (Senior Reporter on online platform in BBC and Outlook), Soubhagya Sundarrai (prominence in rural journalism) and Sasmita Routray (Reporter in Dharitri).

Besides, Odisha-based English daily Orissa Post also awarded for its excellent content and use of words.