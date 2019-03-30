Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan in IT net

Chennai/Vellore: Income tax sleuths on Saturday searched the residence of senior DMK leader Duraimurugan in Vellore district for unaccounted money.

The tax officials along with personnel from the election flying squad arrived late last night at the residence of the DMK treasurer and conducted searches early on Saturday morning.

Sources in the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department told news agencies that the raids were carried out to detect suspected tax evasion vis-a-vis use of unaccounted money for electioneering.

The DMK has fielded Duraimurugan’s son, DM Kathir Anand, from the Vellore seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The senior DMK leader has alleged that the raids were a “conspiracy” by some political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena.

According to reports, the tax sleuths had carried out pre-dawn raids at 15 to 20 locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagar and Shivamogga, on Thursday.