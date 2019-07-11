Senior Daitapati naps near Lord Sudarsan, picture goes viral

Puri: Controversy surrounded Rath Yatra this year again as the photo of a servitor napping as he leans on Lord Sudarsan went viral over social media platforms.

According to sources, the photo showed a Senior Daitapati servitor, Premananda Dasmohapatra resting near Lord Sudarsan on Devi Subhadra’s Chariot Dwarpadalana.

Soon after the images of the incident came to fore, it invited sharp criticism from several quarters. The intellectuals said it has hurt the religious sentiments of people in Odisha. This also triggered severe disappointment among the devotees.

However, Senior Daipati Binayak Das Mohapatra has refuted the allegations saying the picture to be fabricated and morphed, sources said.