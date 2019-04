Bhubaneswar: Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pallahara block chairman Mukesh Kumar Pal today joined the Biju Janata Dal.

Pal joined the ruling party in the presence of Naveen Niwas here. He had left the saffron party expressing discontentment over the autocratic attitude of the party leaders.

The BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed him to the party and said, “Pal’s joining would strengthen the Biju Janata Dal in Angul district.”