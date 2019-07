Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, Bishnu Charan Das, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after being diagnosed with Pneumonia.

According to sources, the BJD leader was admitted to Apollo hospital four days ago after he was diagnosed with the infection that inflames air sacs in one or both lungs.

While his lungs have been affected due to the infection, doctors have stated his health condition to be critical, sources said.