Seminar on “Chronic Neurological Disorders” held at Institute of Health Sciences

Bhubaneswar: A seminar on “Chronic Neurological Conditions” was organized at the Institute of Health Sciences in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

State Commissioner cum Secretary SSPED Bhaskar Sarma who was present at the event as the Chief Guest inaugurated the seminar. Director of Odisha SSPED Department, Bratati Harichandan, was the Guest of honour on this occasion.

Satya Mahapatra, Secretary, Institute of Health Sciences gave the welcome address, while Programme Director of the institute Nalini Mohanty introduced the guests to the gathering. Meanwhile, Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra, Principal of IHS coordinated the entire seminar.

Eminent doctors like Dr Subhransu Jena, Neuro physician and Dr Pranab Mahapatra, Neuropsychiatists, including other Speech-language therapists and Physiotherapists deliberated in the seminar.

Later, the guests toured the campus and also acknowledged the work being done at the centre on rehabilitation for differently disabled persons.