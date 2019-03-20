Seminar on Bank Audit 2019 held in city

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Branch of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducted a Seminar on Bank Audit 2019 at ICAI premises today.

The seminar was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shreekanta Mohapatra, General Manager & Circle Head, Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar, Seminar Chairman CA. Prashant Panda, Past Chairman, ICAI, Bhubaneswar Branch, CA. Sumit Binani, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI, CA. Nitesh Kumar More, Vice Chairman, EIRC of ICAI, CA. Sunil Kumar Sahoo, Secretary, EIRC of ICAI, CA. Ravi Kumar Patwa, Treasurer, ERIC of ICAI, CA. Debayan Patra, MC Member, EIRC of ICAI, CA Sugyan Kumar Sahoo, Chairman, Bhubaneswar Branch of EIRC of ICAI and CA. Bisworanjan Sutar, Secretary Bhubaneswar of EIRC of ICAI.

On this occasion, a felicitation programme was organised for the newly elected Office bearers and managing committee members of EIRC of ICAI.

Shreekanta Mohapatra complimented the efforts of the auditors in conducting the audit and stressed on the fact that it is the auditor who plays a major role in detecting the fraud and for this he needs to equip himself on the latest technology changes and manner of conducting the audit.

CA Prashant Panda, Seminar Chairman, emphasised on the importance of conducting audit in CBS Environment, the importance of LFAR compliance, benchmarking standards in audit and identifying critical areas in reporting etc.

In the technical session, Eminent Speaker CA Niranjan Joshi, from Mumbai deliberated on the topic Overview on Bank Branch Audit, Planning and Documentation and CS. G V Subba Rao, from Hyderabad, deliberated on the topic Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Assets Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances, Implementation of Basel Capital Regulatory Requirements in India, Disclosure Requirements and Treasury and Investment Functions.

The seminar was attended by over 250 Members from the fraternity and bank from different banks.

The programme was coordinated by CA. Bibhu Prasad Mohapatra, Vice Chairman, CA Ranjan Kumar Prusty, Treasurer, CA. Goutam Lenka, Chairman, EICASA, Bhubaneswar, CA Pradip Kumar Sahoo, MC Members and CA. Janhabi Deo, MC Member of Bhubaneswar Branch of ICAI.