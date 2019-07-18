Selectors to pick squad for West Indies tour tomorrow

New Delhi: After team India’s disappointing exit from the Cricket World Cup 2019, India now set for their month-long tour of West Indies.

Starting in August, India will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests besides a three-day game. Speculation is rife on who would make it to the squad in the wake of the World Cup debacle.

The Indian selectors will meet to pick the squad for the Windies tour on July 19 and since the limited-overs series is scheduled before the Tests, the question about Dhoni’s selection will have to be answered soon enough. Sources close to the BCCI recently indicated that the former India captain will not be an automatic choice again.

There is another probability that the skipper, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested considering the long domestic season ahead, which begins in September, and in this scenario, Rohit Sharma could be handed captaincy for the shorter formats.

Due to injury in hand, Shikhar Dhawan missed in the world cup squad in meantime. If his injury continues the selectors may pick Karnataka opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal for the West Indies Test which will be part of the inaugural World Test Championships.

Also, the selectors may consider the talented young Punjab batsman Shubhman Gill and Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw. But Shaw’s hip injury could come in the way of him being considered.

A determined Gill has been among the runners in the West Indies tour for India A.

It could also be the end of the road for the experienced Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who failed to perform in the World Cup.

The choice of wicket-keepers for the Tests would be watched with interest as Pant did the job in the last series India played in Australia.

The selectors could also look at the news faces in the bowling department apart from regular pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could be retained.

The first two T20Is will be played at Lauderhill in Florida, United States, and the first match is scheduled on August 3.