Selected ministers to call on PM at residence shortly: Sources

New Delhi: The selected ministers will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 4:30 pm shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

The Prime Minister had a final round of consultation with party chief Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi is scheduled to take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm. As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah’s Akbar Road residence was decked up.

BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was among those who met Shah at his residence.

The BJP president who is regarded as the chief architect of BJP’s victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet.

He might get the portfolio of Home or Finance, party sources said.

Party sources said other senior leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani are also likely to join the second innings of Modi government.

According to sources others who are tipped to get ministerial berths include Sadananda Gowda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jayant Sinha, Giriraj Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Thawarchand Gehlot, Dilip Ghosh, Jitendra Singh and Purshottam Rupala.

BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are set to be represented in the government.

Each NDA ally is likely to get one cabinet berth, sources said. The Shiv Sena has confirmed its leader Arvind Sawant, who defeated Congress heavyweight Milind Deora from Mumbai, will be its nominee in the council of ministers.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get his coveted portfolio.

Railway Minister Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, is being seen as a key contender.

The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be attended by over 8,000 guests.

The leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars will be watching the 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues taking oath.