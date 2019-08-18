Seedling Distribution Vehicles Flagged Off For Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Puri

Bhubaneswar: To help in recovering the green cover of the State after Cyclone FANI destruction, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi flagged off seedling distribution vehicles at Biju Patnaik Park here on Sunday morning.

These 25 seedling distribution vehicles (15 for Bhubaneswar, 5 for Puri and Cuttack each) will move to all wards, villages and main roads to spread awareness on plantation for four days. Around 5 lakh seedlings will also be distributed by the vehicles free-of-cost.

“There are two types of species viz. Forest and Garden. Households can take the seedling of their choice. Each home can take 5 (in cities) to 10 (in low-lying areas) seedlings depending on availability of land and their ability to nurture the plants,” informed officials.

The initiative has been sponsored by HDFC Bank from its CRS fund. The senior IAS officers also planted tree in Biju Patnaik Park on this occasion. Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, PCCF Sandeep Tripathy and Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi were also present.