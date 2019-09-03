Sedentary Lifestyle Triggers Cardiovascular Disease Among Kids

Bhubaneswar: Less exposure to physical activity lead to arterial stiffness, a sign of cardiovascular diseases among children at an early stage.

A study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland revealed that a lifestyle intervention in childhood can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases later in life.

“Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children” study (PANIC) carried out at the University which included 512 children aged six to eight years.

The study revealed that children whose physical fitness was better than that of their peers had a better arterial dilation capacity during physical exercise.

Besides, higher arterial stiffness was also found in children with low levels of physical activity combined with a high body fat percentage, the study said.

The researchers have opined that children with the most physical activity or with the best physical fitness had the most flexible arteries and the best arterial dilation capacity.