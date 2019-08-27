Security forces nab a terrorist during checking in J&K

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have nabbed a terrorist from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir during a checking operation on Tuesday.

Officials said the terrorist was arrested during heavy shelling all along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

The militant was nabbed on Monday from a joint check post of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Delina Chowk, which came under sudden fire from a truck.

The reports said an AK-47 and a pistol were recovered from the militant. His accomplice, however, managed to escape, the report added.

An Army official said the second terrorist had entered a nearby ‘mohalla’ and operations were still underway to nab him.

According to security agencies, Pakistan has resorted to increased ceasefire violations along the LoC after a lull in the first two weeks of August.

Security agencies said the law and order situation was by and large peaceful in the Valley, except for stray incidents of stone pelting at a few places.