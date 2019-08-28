Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Malkangiri forest

Malkangiri: Security forces and Maoists engaged in a fierce gunfight near Bonda ghat in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire began in the early this morning between Maoists and security personnel in the forest near Dabuguda village. Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the outlaws in the forest area, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and DVF launched a search operation.

At least 12-15 rebels were spotted with arms and ammunition and a gunfight broke out. It is also being claimed that the Naxals ambushed the security forces.

Reportedly, a rebel was gunned down while a jawan of the District Voluntary Force (DVF), identified as Jayaram Kabasi, was martyred and another sustained critical injuries in the gun battle. The injured SOG jawan was airlifted to Vishakapatnam for treatment.

Few SOG personnel have been reportedly injured in the gunfight. Similarly, it is suspected that two to three Maoist also sustained bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the combing operation in the area has been intensified.