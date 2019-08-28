Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Malkangiri forest

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
exchange fire in Malkangiri
8

Malkangiri: Security forces and Maoists engaged in a fierce gunfight near Bonda ghat in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire began in the early this morning between Maoists and security personnel in the forest near Dabuguda village. Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the outlaws in the forest area, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and DVF launched a search operation.

At least 12-15 rebels were spotted with arms and ammunition and a gunfight broke out. It is also being claimed that the Naxals ambushed the security forces.

Related Posts

Oil removal process from stranded Malayasian cargo ship to…

Pakistan uses terror as a diplomatic tool :EAM S Jaishankar

Man, his two sons killed in road mishap in Khurda

Reportedly, a rebel was gunned down while a jawan of the District Voluntary Force (DVF), identified as Jayaram Kabasi, was martyred and another sustained critical injuries in the gun battle. The injured SOG jawan was airlifted to Vishakapatnam for treatment.

Few SOG personnel have been reportedly injured in the gunfight. Similarly, it is suspected that two to three Maoist also sustained bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the combing operation in the area has been intensified.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Oil removal process from stranded Malayasian cargo ship to…

Pakistan uses terror as a diplomatic tool :EAM S Jaishankar

Man, his two sons killed in road mishap in Khurda

1 of 6,496