Security forces kill 1 terrorist during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down an unidentified militant in an encounter in a forest at Tral in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning after getting a tip off about the holed up militants in the area.

The police spokesperson said the holed up ultras opened firing on security forces who retaliated triggering a gun battle.

There were no casualties among the security forces, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he added.