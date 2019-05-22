Security forces gun down two terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam district

Kulgam: At least two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir during wee hours today.

According to sources, the gunfight broke out after a joint team of security forces and J&K police started a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora village of Kulgam district following reports of the presence of terrorists in the area.

When the security forces zeroed-in on the hideout, the terrorists opened fire triggering the gunfight.

However, police sources said security personnel were ascertaining details about the affiliation of the terrorists trapped.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam district as a precautionary measure.