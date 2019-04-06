Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Imam Sahib area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The surrounding area was cordoned off and the search operation is underway to flush out the remaining terrorist.

The security personnel launched the search operation after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Officials said during the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel triggering a gunfight.

Four terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Lassipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district earlier this week.

Three Army personnel and one policeman had sustained injuries in the incident.

The CRPF has made changes in the rules of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to its convoys to thwart any possible suicide car bomb attacks in the wake of February 14 Pulwama terror attack.