Security forces gun down 2 Hizbul terrorists in J&K

Srinagar: Security forces have gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the encounter in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A fierce encounter is continuing between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday, official sources said.

The two terrorists had initially been trapped in the area during the encounter, they said.

Last week, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had claimed that security situation in the Valley is ‘under control’ and that as many as 86 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 alone.