Security forces gun down 2 Hizbul terrorists in J&K

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Security forces gun down
8

Srinagar: Security forces have gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the encounter in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A fierce encounter is continuing between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday, official sources said.

Related Posts

Rath Yatra: Security reinforcement, temporary camera…

Modi swearing-in: Pakistan sidesteps India’s decision for…

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 11 Odisha dists

The two terrorists had initially been trapped in the area during the encounter, they said.

Last week, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had claimed that security situation in the Valley is ‘under control’ and that as many as 86 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 alone.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.