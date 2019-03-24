Security agencies identify terror financiers in J&K

New Delhi: Security agencies have identified 13 people who are providing finance to terrorists and stone pelters at the behest of Pakistan spy agency ISI.

According reports,among those identified are Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahuddin, Hurriyat leaders and businessmen.

Raids are on the outfits and seizing of properties belonging to terror financiers are continuing in a big way, sources said.

Sources in the security agencies said the terror fund is also being utilised to spread false information through media contacts, newspapers and social media.

The official said these are in turn used to instigate and lure misguided youths to resort to anti-India activities, violent street protests and stone pelting on security forces at encounter sites.