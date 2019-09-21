Section 144 lifted from Malkangiri’s Jantapai

Malkangiri: Prohibitory orders banning congregation of more than 4 people under Section-144 has been removed from Jantapai village in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The administration after having a brief discussion with the villagers over their 15 point charter demands, decided to remove the order.

People, who have mostly been indoors because of heavy security deployment in the village were allowed to go outside in their localities while police force are still deployed in the region as a precautionary measure.

The district administration on Friday had imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in Jantapai village after scores of locals belonging to the tribal community gathered at the Jantapai weekly haat with weapons.

