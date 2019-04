Second phase elections in Odisha: Know the poll timings

Bhubaneswar: Five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats will go to polls in the second phase elections in Odisha on Thursday.

A total of 76.93 lakh voters—39.45 lakh male, 37.47 lakh female & 605 others— will exercise their franchise for Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats under these parliamentary constituencies in 9,117 booths.

Here are the poll timings for the Assembly constituencies under 5 Lok Sabha segments in Odisha going to polls in the second phase tomorrow (April 18).