Second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue on July 10

New Delhi: The second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED) scheduled to be held on 10 July in New Delhi will focus on six core areas, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the economic dialogue will be held under the chairmanship of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and Timur Maksimov, Deputy Minister of the Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

“The Second meeting of the IRSED shall be focusing on six core areas of cooperation, namely, Development of Transport Infrastructure and Technologies; Development of Agriculture and Agro-Processing sector; Small and Medium Business support; Digital Transformation and Frontier Technologies; Cooperation in Trade, Banking, Finance, and Industry; and Tourism & Connectivity.

The IRSED was established following a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation during the 19th edition of the Annual India-Russia Bilateral Summit, which was held on October 5, 2018, in New Delhi.

The First India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue was held in St. Petersburg between November 25-26, 2018, and was chaired by Mr. Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog.