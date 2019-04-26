Search Thanos, Google shows the power of iconic snap

New Delhi: While Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres in India today, Google reminds the users of the mad Titan Thanos and brings back the iconic snap.

Google has stepped up its game regarding this.

The steps to see the effect of the destructive powers of the mad Titan, users need to type ‘Thanos’ in the Google search bar. The search results will appear ordinary in the first glance.

But on the right, where the character name appears, is also a small clickable image of the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos wore on his arm in Avengers: Infinity War to wield all the Infinity Stones. ‘Thanos’ In short, Infinity-stone studded gauntlet in the upper right corner of Google’s search results.

Click on the Gauntlet, which is in place of the usual share button and there is a snap of fingers. The snap shows the power that Thanos wields, and half of the search engine turns into dust.

Google allows you to reverse the effect of the snap. Users can simply click on the Infinity Gauntlet once more and the removed search results will be back on the screen.

Avengers: Endgame has opened to full houses in India. This is the last installment of the series of movies based on Marvel comics.