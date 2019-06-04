Search ops underway to locate IAF’s missing AN-32 aircraft

New Delhi: Search operation continued last night to trace the IAF’s AN-32 aircraft missing since Monday afternoon after taking off from Assam’s Jorhat with 13 people onboard.

The aircraft lost contact with ground agencies after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 PM. Indian Air Force has deployed Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft on the search mission for locating the missing Aircraft that last contacted ground sources at 1 PM.

According to reports, C-130, AN-32 aircraft, two Mi-17 of IAF and Indian Army ALH helicopters were launched to locate the missing aircraft.

Some ground reports were received on possible location of a crash site. Helicopters were routed to the location, however, no wreckage has been sighted so far.

IAF is coordinating with Indian Army as well as various government and civil agencies to locate the missing aircraft. The search operations from air and by ground parties of Indian Army are being carried out.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria about the missing Aircraft. Singh said in a tweet that Air Marshal apprised him of the steps taken by the IAF to find the missing aircraft.

