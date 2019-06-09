Scribes arrested for maligning Uttar Pradesh CM

New Delhi/Lucknow: A journalist and TV Channel Head were arrested over derogatory post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reports said.

The editor’s body in the country has described it as an “effort to intimidate” the media. The incident has sparked a debate on social media on the freedom of expression.

According to reports, Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was nabbed by Uttar Pradesh police in Delhi on Saturday for a tweet that had “objectionable comments” on the UP Chief Minister.

The head of private television news channel Nation Live and its editor too were taken into custody in Noida for airing allegedly derogatory content on the Chief Minister, police said.

According to reports, Kanojia, was picked up from his home in Vinod Nagar in West Delhi after a complaint by a police officer in Lucknow. The officer had alleged that Kanojia had tried to “malign” the image of the Chief Minister.

He had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman was seen speaking to reporters of various media outlets outside Yogi Adityanath’s office claiming that she had sent him a marriage proposal.

He was arrested under Section 67 of the Information Act and charged with criminal defamation and making statements causing “public mischief”.

Kanojia is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Mumbai University.