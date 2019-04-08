Scrapping of Article 370 will lead to J&K independence : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A will lead to independence of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah’s response has come after Bharatiya Janata Party reiterated its stand on abrogating the articles enshrined in the Constitution.

He further asked the BJP to make efforts to join the hearts and not break them.

The BJP president Amit Shah has released the party manifesto 2019 for the Lok Sabha polls earlier on the day. The BJP sankalp patra has reiterated the party would abrogate both the articles if voted to power.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said there would not be anyone to hoist the tricolour in Kashmir if Article 370 is abrogated.

Abdullah said :”Let them do it, we will see. I will see who is ready to hoist their flag here. So, don’t do such things that break our hearts. Try joining the hearts, not breaking them.”