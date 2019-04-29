Scrap-laden truck seized in Rourkela, two held

Rourkela: Police on Sunday night seized a scrap-laden truck near RMC office in Vedavyas area in Rourkela city and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dinanath Pandit and Vishal Agarwal.

According to sources, a police party intercepted the scrap-laden truck near Vedavyas area while the vehicle was en route to Kuarmunda in Sundargarh district from Rahmat Nagar area in Rourkela. The consignment was being carried illegally to a factory near Kuarmunda.

A case has been registered against the arrested duo. However, one member of the scrap racketeers is reportedly absconding. Further investigation into the case is underway, sources added.