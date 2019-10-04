Scooter-truck collide head-on in Jharsuguda, man escapes narrowly

Jharsuguda: A man had a narrow escape from death after the two-wheeler he was riding on collided head-on with a truck on NH-43 near Bauxi Chhak in Jharsuguda on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Anil Singh.

According to sources, Singh lost control on his scooter and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. While Singh panicked and fell unconscious, his scooter was ran over by the heavy-vehicle.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals where he is currently undergoing treatment. On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the mishap, sources said.