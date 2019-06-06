Science Olympiad Foundation Awards: Four Students From Bhubaneswar Shine

Bhubaneswar: Four students from Bhubaneswar made their parents proud by garnering International Rank in the Science Olympiad Foundation Awards 2018-19.

Over 50,000 schools from 1400 cities across 30 countries participated in SOF Olympiad exams during 2018-19 and around 50 lakh students appeared in the Olympiad.

In this Olympiad, around 59 thousand students participated from Bhubaneswar in which students showcased their talent by securing international rank. In International Mathematics Olympiad, International rank 1 was bagged by Bhavesh Patra of class 5th from Mother’s Public School and got Gold Medal and 25,000 cash price. In International English Olympiad, International rank 1 was grab by Sreyansh Rishabh of class 8th from Sai International School and got the Gold Medal and 25’000 cash price. In national Science Olympiad, international rank 2 was bagged by Anvesh Subham Pradhan of class 7th from Lumbini Public school and in National Cyber Olympiad international rank 2 was bagged by Om Aditya of class 9th from Mother’s Public School and both got Silver Medal and 25000 cash price.

Science Olympiad Foundation organised a felicitation function to recognise & award the International winning students of Olympiad exams held during the Academic year 2018-19. Award function held at New Delhi. During the function, the top 3 international rank holders from classes one to twelve for the 6 Olympiad exams conducted by SOF were awarded.

Justice Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India, was the chief guest of the function.

Addressing the students, Justice Deepak Misra said that courage is the mother of all virtues if you don’t have the courage you possibly don’t get different virtues. If you have courage no matters what happen whatever the condition is but your mind will work. Speaking about Olympiad he also said that Failure is a challenge and Olympiad teaches to fight those challenges. He also said that every Indian citizen must respect the law of India. The first motto in life should be not going to be afraid of any kind of challenges…”

The awards included: International rank One 60 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.50,000/, a gold medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Two 60 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.25000/, a silver medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Three 60 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.10000/, a bronze medal, Merit Certificate and gifts each.

On the occasion, Mr Michael King, Director Examinations, India, British Council, Mr Ranjeet Pandey, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Mr V Ramaswamy, Global Head TCS iON were also present as guest.

Mr Mahabir Singh, the founder & Executive Director of SOF shared that in addition to the International winner; about 61000 students from 6300 schools have been awarded for achieving top state-level ranks. In addition, close to 8,00,000 students have been awarded “Medals of Excellence” for achieving top rank in their respective schools. 2000 principals & teachers have also been honoured for their commitment to academics and single-minded pursuit in successfully improving the students’ academic knowledge. Mr Singh shared that from 2019-20, SOF is launching the SOF International Commerce Olympiad for students of classes 11 & 12 to assist them to prepare and test their preparedness prior to their board exams.

About Science Olympiad Foundation

SOF aims to identify, motivate and reward talent and performance – at the International level, State level and also School level. It attempts to develop a spirit of competitiveness among students and to prepare them to face competition beyond their school level. Each participating student’s performance is analyzed and a school, city, state and international rank awarded, to enable the student to know her/his level of preparedness and readiness to face competition. Each student’s performance analysis report including areas of strengths and weaknesses are also provided. SOF conducts six Olympiad exams including National Cyber Olympiad (NCO); National Science Olympiad (NSO); International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO); International English Olympiad (IEO) International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) and SOF- International Company Secretaries Olympiad (ICSO).